Captain Kane sends touching message to five-year-old cancer patient Ben

England captain Harry Kane has vowed to do “everything” to keep a young cancer patient smiling by beating Sweden in the World Cup. The Tottenham Hotspur star replied to a tweet by paediatric radiographer Liam Herbert, who shared a video of Ben Williams receiving a replica World Cup trophy. The five-year-old could not walk or talk before his treatment but he asked for the World Cup as his speech returned while he was going through a course of radiotherapy for a brain tumour.

Staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham then threw him a celebration to mark the end of his treatment in which he was presented with a certificate and the replica. Mr Herbert tweeted the video to Kane, saying: “Ben has just completed his #radiotherapy for a #braintumour, he was unable to walk and talk before his treatment but a week ago he asked for the World Cup, so we delivered. @England and @HKane can you do the same? #cancer #threelions⁠ #ChildhoodCancer #nhs70⁠ ⁠#Itscomminghome.” To his surprise, the Three Lions star replied a day later. Kane tweeted: “Hi Ben, I’ve seen your video and you are an inspiration. “Carry on fighting and we’ll do everything we can on Saturday to keep a smile on your face! #BensWorldCup.” In the video the youngster, wearing an England shirt, unwrapped the trophy and held it close to him as a nurse helped him hold the “really heavy” replica.

