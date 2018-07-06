Charity calls for review of alcohol marketing regulation

A charity has called for a Government review of how alcohol marketing is regulated, claiming the current watchdog is inconsistent and operates without scrutiny.

The new charity, formed by the merger of Alcohol Concern and Alcohol Research UK, said its investigation of 12 years of regulatory decisions by the industry-funded Portman Group found inconsistent decisions, meaning that neither producers nor consumers could rely on it for guidance.

It also said there was no appeal body for the watchdog’s decisions, and claimed that its role in reducing alcohol-related harm was “neither clear nor explicit”.

The report noted that the Advertising Standards Authority regulated alcohol advertising and Ofcom handled alcohol industry sponsorship of television programmes, claiming neither they nor the Portman Group were “seeing the full picture”.