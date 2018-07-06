Charity reports 80% rise in calls about dogs in hot cars

Scotland’s animal welfare charity has reported an 80% increase in calls about dogs being left in hot cars. The Scottish SPCA said it received 571 reports raising concerns about dogs in vehicles between January and the end of June, but this had risen to 635 by July 5. Between June 18 and July 4, the charity received 210 calls about the issue. Animal welfare experts warned dogs can die if left in hot cars. Scottish SPCA chief superintendent Mike Flynn said: “We’re very concerned at the number of reports we’re receiving about dogs being left inside cars during the hot weather.

“Owners need to understand that it’s completely unacceptable to leave a dog in a vehicle in these searing temperatures, even for a short period of time with the windows down. In this kind of heat, just don’t risk it. “Our advice is that owners should leave their dogs at home if they are going to be left in the car for any length of time at all. “When left at home, owners should ensure their dogs have access to fresh water at all times and that there is adequate ventilation in the room. If dogs are being kept outdoors, they must have an area of shelter where they can escape the heat of the sun.” In June, police officers in north-east Fife smashed a window to rescue a dog from a “boiling” hot car, and said they would take further action against the owner.

