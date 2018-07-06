- ITV Report
-
Child fleeing war takes first steps with prosthetic legs thanks to kind-hearted doctor
An eight-year-old refugee fleeing civil war in Syria has been given a new lease of life after a kind-hearted doctor offered to make her real prosthetic legs for free.
Maya was born without legs, and her father had designed makeshift legs out of old PVC piping and sardine tins to allow her to walk around their refugee camp in northern Syria.
But when Dr Mehmet Culcu heard about her situation, he contacted aid agencies with a simple message: If they could get Maya to his surgery in Istanbul, he could take care of everything for free.
Now, thanks to his kind gesture, Maya has been able to take her first steps with her new legs.
The family had fled the Syrian city of Aleppo as war raged around them, moving into a tent in one of the many refugee camps in the northern region.
ITV News reported on Maya's situation in June, following her as she made her way around the camp.
If it hadn't been for Dr Culcu's kindness, she might have lived her life unable to walk.