Child fleeing war takes first steps with prosthetic legs thanks to kind-hearted doctor

An eight-year-old refugee fleeing civil war in Syria has been given a new lease of life after a kind-hearted doctor offered to make her real prosthetic legs for free.

Maya was born without legs, and her father had designed makeshift legs out of old PVC piping and sardine tins to allow her to walk around their refugee camp in northern Syria.

But when Dr Mehmet Culcu heard about her situation, he contacted aid agencies with a simple message: If they could get Maya to his surgery in Istanbul, he could take care of everything for free.