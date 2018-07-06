Child passport photographs ‘ineffective’

Passport-style photographs are not a reliable way to validate a child’s identity at border control or in child protection cases, a study has suggested.

Psychologists at the University of Lincoln presented research participants with pairs of photos, some showing only infant faces and some showing both an infant and an older child’s face, and asked them to determine whether the image pair showed the same child or two different children.

For the images of children who were less than a year old, half of the pairs showed the same child while half showed different children.

Results demonstrated that, on average, participants made mistakes on more than a quarter (28%) of pairs.

Because UK child passports are valid for up to five years, the researchers also presented participants with photo pairs where an infant photo was shown with a photo of a child aged between four and five years old.

Half of the pairs showed pictures of the same child while half showed different children. Participants found this task more difficult, getting it wrong on more than a third (36%) of pairs.