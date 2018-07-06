David Cameron enjoys prime spot at sunny Wimbledon

David Cameron was enjoying a sun-soaked day at Wimbledon while his successor held crucial Brexit talks at Chequers. The former prime minister took a seat in the royal box at the All England Club as, 33 miles away in Buckinghamshire, Theresa May was having crunch talks with the Cabinet over Britain’s future relations with the European Union. Friday was forecast to be one of the hottest days of the year, with the mercury expected to hit 33C (91.4F) in parts of London and the South East.

David Cameron in the royal box on Centre Court at Wimbledon Credit: Steven Paston/PA

Despite calling the EU referendum, Mr Cameron was able to relax in the comparably low-octane environment of Centre Court as ministers gathered for a meeting which was expected to last at least 12 hours. They will be asked to approve a plan which could see the UK sign up to EU rules on agriculture and food, potentially making it much harder to strike a post-Brexit trade deal with the US. Mr Cameron, who was accompanied to Wimbledon by his mother Mary, was joined in the royal box by former cabinet minister Justine Greening, who sat in the row behind him. But it was not all politicians taking up the famous seats on Centre Court.

Sir Michael Parkinson joined other famous faces on Centre Court Credit: Steven Paston/PA

Broadcaster Sir Michael Parkinson, ex-rugby player Brian O’Driscoll and golfer Sergio Garcia were also there. The spectators were in good spirits, and had come prepared for the heat, some waving hand-held fans in an attempt to cool themselves, while others were dressed to reflect the tropical temperatures. A trio of men wore shirts printed with bananas, pineapples and watermelons, with matching hats.

Some spectators wore fruit-print shirts and hats to match the tropical temperatures on Centre Court Credit: Steven Paston/PA