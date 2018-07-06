Defence Secretary blasted over apparent amnesty suggestion for IRA terrorists

Gavin Williamson’s apparent suggestion that IRA terrorists be given an amnesty has sparked opposition from unionists in Northern Ireland. The Defence Secretary reportedly wrote to Theresa May, urging her to create a “statute of limitations” for offences during the Troubles in Northern Ireland, in the wake of new plans to examine criminal cases. The suggestion would also provide the same protection to British soldiers. He told the Prime Minister that British soldiers who served in the region from the 1970s to the 1990s should have the “protection they deserve”, adding: “If this means a wider amnesty, so be it.” However, a Downing Street spokeswoman on Friday said: “We cannot countenance a proposal where amnesties would be provided to terrorists.” A former Military Cross winner said a statute of limitations is not the way to proceed.

Doug Beattie, who is now an Ulster Unionist MLA, said such a policy would deny potential justice to victims of terrorism. “I can fully understand why there are those at Westminster – and elsewhere – who wish to protect the veterans who served here,” he said. “As a veteran of 36 years’ service and counting, let me assure you that nobody is more determined than I am to ensure that fair play is the order of the day. “It is precisely because of that very motivation, that the Ulster Unionist Party has consistently warned that a Statute of Limitations is not the way to proceed. “The effects of this would be to prevent victims receiving justice including many thousands who were victims of terrorism; all the while civil actions against the security forces would continue regardless.”

