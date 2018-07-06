Diabetic woman awarded £2,000 after concert staff confiscated her drink

A diabetic woman has been awarded £2,000 after staff at a concert confiscated her fizzy drink. Kayla Hanna, 20, had been walking into a Red Hot Chili Peppers concert in Belfast in August 2016 when the incident happened. She said she always carries Lucozade to ensure she can quickly top up her blood sugar level when she needs to. The student, who has Type 1 diabetes, had just arrived for the gig at the Boucher Road playing fields when her bottle was confiscated.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Despite showing them her diabetes tattoo and insulin pack, the staff from Eventsec Ltd removed the drink, insisting they had a strict policy and could not allow her to takeit inside the venue. Miss Hanna said she then felt anxious and upset during the concert. “I stood away from the area near the stage where my friends were because I was afraid something would happen to me and I would not have the Lucozade,” she said. “This had never happened me at other concerts I went to.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.