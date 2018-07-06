- ITV Report
Diver dies on mission to supply oxygen to 12 boys and their football coach who are trapped inside Thai cave
A former Thai navy SEAL has died while assisting with rescue efforts to extract 12 boys and their football coach who are trapped in a flooded cave.
Saman Kunan, 38, was volunteering with Thai authorities in the Tham Luang rescue mission when he lost consciousness underwater on the 5-6 hour journey back from the group.
The ex-navy diver, who was on an overnight mission to deliver oxygen tanks to the trapped youths, was brought out by his dive partner but could not be revived.
One navy official said he did not believe the man's oxygen tank ran out.
Thai rescuers are now attempting to feed a 4km air tube into the underground cave chamber, as officials warn it is still too dangerous to extract the young team through the flooded passages.
Authorities overseeing the rescue operation have said they have a "limited amount of time" to get the group out, with rain falling at the site.
Thai officials face a race against worsening weather conditions and risk oxygen levels depleting in the underground complex.
"We can no longer wait for all conditions (to be ready) because circumstances are pressuring us," Thai Seal commander Arpakorn Yookongkaew said.
"We originally thought the boys can stay safe inside the cave for quite some time but circumstances have changed.
"We have a limited amount of time."
Oxygen levels inside the cave continue to drop due to the number of workers inside.
Senior Army commander, Major General Chalongchai Chaiyakam, said that the most pressing mission now is to feed an oxygen line to reach the children, who are currently being looked after by four SEALs, including a medic.
He added that the oxygen line is also tied to a telephone wire that will provide a channel of communication for the children to their families.
At this time, the only way for the group to escape the cave is by diving, a very dangerous task even for those who have experience.
The boys, aged 11-16, and their 25-year-old coach went exploring in the cave after a football game on June 23.
Cave rescue experts have suggested that the safest method could be to simply supply the boys where they are and wait for the flooding to subside.
That, however, could take months, as Thailand's rainy season typically lasts until October.
With oxygen levels continuing to drop in the cave, this option also carries very high risk.