Diver dies on mission to supply oxygen to 12 boys and their football coach who are trapped inside Thai cave

A former Thai navy SEAL has died while assisting with rescue efforts to extract 12 boys and their football coach who are trapped in a flooded cave.

Saman Kunan, 38, was volunteering with Thai authorities in the Tham Luang rescue mission when he lost consciousness underwater on the 5-6 hour journey back from the group.

The ex-navy diver, who was on an overnight mission to deliver oxygen tanks to the trapped youths, was brought out by his dive partner but could not be revived.

One navy official said he did not believe the man's oxygen tank ran out.

Thai rescuers are now attempting to feed a 4km air tube into the underground cave chamber, as officials warn it is still too dangerous to extract the young team through the flooded passages.