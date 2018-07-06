Elvis Costello urges other men to seek help after cancer surgery ends his European tour

Singer Elvis Costello has cancelled the remaining dates on his European tour after being advised to rest following surgery for a "small but very aggressive cancerous malignancy".

The musician thanked fans who have attended shows so far but said he had realised he needed further time to recuperate on the advice of a doctor.

The 63-year-old, whose real name is Declan Patrick MacManus, revealed in a statement that he had undergone a single operation and that initially, following the procedure, he was "elated and relieved that our European summer tour could go ahead".

He said: "Six weeks ago my specialist called me and said 'You should start playing the Lotto'. He had rarely, if ever, seen such a small but very aggressive cancerous malignancy that could be defeated by a single surgery."