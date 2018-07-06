- ITV Report
Elvis Costello urges other men to seek help after cancer surgery ends his European tour
Singer Elvis Costello has cancelled the remaining dates on his European tour after being advised to rest following surgery for a "small but very aggressive cancerous malignancy".
The musician thanked fans who have attended shows so far but said he had realised he needed further time to recuperate on the advice of a doctor.
The 63-year-old, whose real name is Declan Patrick MacManus, revealed in a statement that he had undergone a single operation and that initially, following the procedure, he was "elated and relieved that our European summer tour could go ahead".
He said: "Six weeks ago my specialist called me and said 'You should start playing the Lotto'. He had rarely, if ever, seen such a small but very aggressive cancerous malignancy that could be defeated by a single surgery."
The Alison singer added that it was "impossible to judge how this advisory would line up with the demands on a travelling musician, playing 90-minute to two-hour plus performances on a nightly basis, but by the time we reached the Edinburgh Playhouse, I was almost fooled into thinking that normal service had been resumed".
Costello added he had a new record planned for later in the year and urged other men to seek medical advice if they had any worrying symptoms.
He said: "Take very good care of your loved ones but gentleman, do talk to your friends - you'll find you are not alone. Seek your doctor's advice if you are in doubt or when it is timely, and act as swiftly as you may in these matters. It may save your life. Believe me, it is better than playing roulette."
The official statement added that ticket-holders should go to their point of purchase for refunds.
Costello had been due to perform in Manchester on Friday and the remaining dates affected were for performances in Croatia, Austria, Norway and Sweden.