Epileptic boy Billy Caldwell suffers seizure

A 12-year-old boy with epilepsy at the centre of a campaign to see cannabis oil licensed for medicinal use in the UK has suffered a seizure.

Billy Caldwell returned home to Northern Ireland on Thursday evening.

He had been in London for three weeks, receiving medical treatment.

The Home Office gave Billy, who has a rare form of epilepsy, a short-term licence to allow him access to cannabis oil, which his mother Charlotte says helps to control his seizures.

Uncertainty over the medication in Northern Ireland had placed a question mark over his return earlier this week.

It was confirmed on Thursday that the Belfast Health Trust had secured a licence for medicinal cannabis and could administer the medication to Billy at the Royal Victoria Hospital.