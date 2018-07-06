Firefighters encountered panicked group on 14th floor of Grenfell Tower

Firefighters led eight Grenfell Tower residents into an increasingly smoke-filled 14th floor flat to await rescue, but four did not survive.

Desmond Murphy and Charles Cornelius, a rescue team from Kensington station, unexpectedly encountered the panicked group as conditions were worsening, their watch manager told an inquiry.

The residents included Syrian brothers Mohammad and Omar al-Haj Ali, Zainab Deen and her two-year-old son Jeremiah and father Denis Murphy.

Brien O’Keeffe, an officer who was organising rescue operations from a base at the bottom of the tower on June 14 last year, told the Grenfell Tower inquiry that the crew were unable to take them back down.

The Kensington rescue team had been dispatched at 1.51am to Flat 111 on the 14th floor, home of Mr Murphy, who had been on the phone to 999 operators. There had been reports of a fire in the flat, as well as smoke.

Visibly emotional at times, the officer told a hearing at Holborn Bars: “They had found the individual in the flat but when they went there they found another seven people from various flats who came to them for help.

“They were unable to take the eight people out.

“Just give me a moment, please,” he said as he took a sip of water to compose himself.

“I knew I had eight people now on that floor in one flat, they had put people in the flat which they deemed to be the least smokey flat, and they reported that to me.

“As far as I recall I deployed another (breathing apparatus) crew immediately to that area.”

But despite half of the residents eventually making it out alive, four did not.