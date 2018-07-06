Goldman Sachs hires 150 London staff ahead of UK retail banking launch

Goldman Sachs has hired 150 extra staff in London as it prepares the launch of its first consumer bank account in the UK.

The Wall Street giant has secured a base of 100 management, IT and product development staff through mix of internal and external hires, with an extra 50 staff having been employed to run its customer service call centre.

Further hiring is expected as the digital bank – which is set to launch later this summer – grows.

All staff working for the Marcus by Goldman Sachs brand will be based at Goldman’s current central London offices, but will follow the rest of the bank’s team when they move to their new nine-story site off Farringdon Street next year.

The retail bank operations will be headed up by former TSB director Des McDaid.

The Marcus brand – named after one of the bank’s founders Marcus Goldman – will offer a “high yield” savings account, though the interest rate for its UK customers has yet to be confirmed.

The account aims to offer a “higher than the national average” interest rate, according its website.