Grenfell evacuation after blaze took hold ‘would have been huge catastrophe’

An evacuation of Grenfell Tower would have been a “huge catastrophe” after the inferno fully took hold, an inquiry has heard. Brien O’Keeffe, a watch manager who was part of the third crew on the scene, claimed the stay-put advice to residents helped rescue crews locate them. Giving evidence for a second day at the inquiry into the disaster, the officer said he “wasn’t in favour” of evacuation, explaining the building would have been littered with bodies. It is feared the decision not to abandon the stay-put strategy until 2.47am, nearly two hours after the fire started, proved fatal. Smoke had filled the single stairwell, Grenfell Tower’s only escape route, by 2am, according to the officer. The inquiry heard Mr O’Keeffe ran the operational bridgehead – or safe-air space – on June 14 last year, marshalling firefighters and processing information from 999 survival calls for rescue.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Details about trapped residents from so-called fire survival guidance (FSG) calls were scrawled on a wall by officers, before teams were sent up to them. The 25-year veteran of the London Fire Brigade (LFB) told a hearing at Holborn Bars that he asked group manager Richard Welch whether the stay-put policy was still in place between 2am and 2.30am. Lead counsel to the inquiry Richard Millett QC asked why he had questioned this, to which he replied: “Because the fire was out of control. It’s a big question. “The fire had outstripped the event and outstripped our ability to rescue everybody, on the information I had at the time. “I didn’t have an opinion, other than if people started to evacuate it would become multiple casualties in the stairs and that we would have great difficulty in finding out where people were, because when you have an FSG you know where someone is and if they’re protected you know you have a destination, x or y flat, number of people.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.