Group apologises over auction to spend night in Mandela’s cell

A South African organisation that was auctioning a night in Nelson Mandela’s prison cell has apologised and removed the event from its website.

The CEO SleepOut raises money for the homeless and had offered the highest bidder a night in the cell on Robben Island, where the anti-apartheid leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner spent 18 years.

Bids had begun at 250,000 US dollars for the “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity”.