Irish competition watchdog launches in-depth probe into newspaper deal

Ireland’s competition watchdog is launching an in-depth probe into Trinity Mirror’s £126.7 million takeover of the Express and Star newspapers.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) said a preliminary investigation found further analysis would be needed to determine whether the proposed acquisition by Trinity Mirror – which has since been rebranded as “Reach” – would harm competition.

As a result, it is now launching a so-called Phase 2 investigation into Trinity’s takeover of Richard Desmond’s Northern & Shell Media Group, which owns titles including the Daily Express and Daily Star.

The Republic of Ireland’s CPCC will make a final decision over whether to approve the deal by October 23 and will take submissions until July 24.

Last month, the Express takeover was cleared by the UK Government after Culture Secretary Matt Hancock said he will not be referring the deal for a full investigation.

He said he accepted Ofcom’s conclusions the deal does not raise public interest concerns over plurality of views in the media, and does not raise concerns in relation to free expression of opinion in newspapers.