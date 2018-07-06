'It's coming home' - Lightning Seeds delight crowd with Three Lions anthem

It's the football anthem being sung by delirious fans across England anticipating the World Cup trophy could finally be coming home from Russia.

On Friday night a crowd in Berkshire got the authentic version as co-writers the Lightning Seeds performed Three Lions in concert.

The band delivered the Euro 96 classic, famously penned with David Baddiel and Frank Skinner, at Englefield House ahead of the Madness Summer House Sounds concert.

And, as you can see above, the crowd in the field were on board from the first note.