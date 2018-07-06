Man arrested in arson probe over moorland blaze

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life in relation to a moorland blaze. Lancashire Police said the man, from Wigan, was arrested on Friday morning by police investigating the fire on Winter Hill, near Bolton. A force spokesman said the investigation is continuing.

The arrest comes as fire crews from Greater Manchester were released from tackling the blaze at good progress was made.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, who visited crews on the scene on Friday morning, said: “I wanted to come here again today to say a huge thank you to all the crews fighting this fire, including crews from Greater Manchester, Lancashire and many other fire and rescue services. “They are working incredibly hard and the public are so grateful for their efforts. “Following assessments of the incident ground on the Greater Manchester side of the hill yesterday, and in consultation with LFRS, today we are able to scale back some of GMFRS’s resources from that area. “Good progress is being made and over the weekend there will be five GMFRS appliances supporting Lancashire.”

Fire chiefs declared a major incident last Saturday after two large-scale blazes either side of Winter Hill merged because of increased wind speed. A 22-year-old man was arrested last week on suspicion of starting one of the fires and later released under investigation. Army troops assisting firefighters tackling a blaze on Saddleworth Moor, about 30 miles from Winter Hill, were stood down on Friday after nine days of carrying out work including digging trenches in an effort to stop the fires spreading. Around 100 troops from the Royal Regiment of Scotland have been involved in the operation but the order for military support will not be extended into the weekend. Deputy mayor of Greater Manchester Beverley Hughes said: “We are extremely grateful to the Royal Regiment of Scotland troops for their support during this very challenging time and I want to thank them on behalf of the fire service and also the public of Greater Manchester. “Today there are 11 GMFRS fire crews at the Tameside incident and good progress is being made – so much so that officers hope to be able to release crews from most of the other services by the weekend, with just a small number of special appliances and fire engines from Cheshire remaining for support.”

Members of A Company Guns Platoon continue to support Great Manchester Fire and Rescue Service Credit: Sgt Donald Todd/PA