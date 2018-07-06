Mastermind of deadly sarin gas attack in Tokyo executed

Doomsday cult leader Shoko Asahara, the mastermind of a deadly sarin gas attack on the Tokyo subway, has been executed. Japanese government spokesman Yoshihide Suga confirmed that Asahara, leader of Aum Shinrikyo, was killed along with six other cult members. Aum Shinrikyo were responsible for the 1995 attack which killed 13 and injured thousands, with the executions leaving unanswered questions about the group.

A general view shows Tokyo Detention Center where doomsday cult leader Shoko Asahara was executed Credit: Jun Hirata/AP

The reasons behind the sarin gas attack remain an enigma. Cult members have said they believed Asahara’s prophesy that an apocalypse was coming and they alone would survive it. In June 1994, the cult spread sarin gas in Matsumoto in central Japan, killing eight people and injuring more than 140 others, in an attack targeting residents who were protesting the cult’s presence in their neighbourhood and court officials handling their legal disputes. Nakagawa and key members produced sarin at a cult compound and sprayed it from a van, in what was later regarded as an experiment for the subsequent subway gassing.

The Aum Shinrikyo doomsday cult had a compound at Kamikuishiki at the foot of Mount Fuji Credit: AP

Under intensifying scrutiny from the government, the cult plotted the larger sarin attack on the subways in Tokyo on March 20, 1995. Asahara guided the attack, according to testimony by his right-hand man, Yoshihiro Inoue, who also was executed on Friday. Inoue headed Aum’s intelligence unit and was one of the few cult members who later turned against Asahara. The five cultists who carried bags of sarin onto the trains targeted three subway lines converging at Kasumigaseki, Japan’s government and political centre. The horrifying scenes in the aftermath of the attack shocked a country where the crime rate is relatively low and people tend to take their personal safety for granted.

Subway passengers were affected by sarin nerve gas Credit: AP