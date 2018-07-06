Meet the grandads on tour enjoying an epic World Cup adventure in support of England

The devoted England fans have clocked up 5,000 miles in their camper van driving across Europe and around Russia to see the Three Lions in action.

Larry McNulty and Nigel Holder call themselves the grandads on tour.

The pair from Cheltenham have made it to every game - despite the perils of sat-nav and the cramped living.

They explain to ITV News Correspondent Emma Murphy the perks of their epic adventure and why their drinks tastes have favoured an Irish classic over the local tipples.