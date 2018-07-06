How much damage can a cow do to a car? This tweet provides the answer

Police have warned motorists to take care after a car was wrecked in a collision with a cow. Officers in County Durham posted pictures on social media of a battered white Peugeot near Sedgefield but confirmed that no-one in the car was hurt.

A special constable working with the team said he followed the “culprit” animal for a mile before farmers helped him get it back into a field. Durham Roads Policing Unit said on Twitter: “This is the terrifying result of a motorist hitting a cow on the Sedgefield back road at GT Stainton. “Fortunately no-one was injured. Always wonder what’s around the bend and can you stop in distance you can see.”

