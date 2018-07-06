Naked runner snared by packet of sweets and till receipt

Police caught a naked runner who disturbed dozens of female joggers after finding a till receipt and an empty packet of Haribo sweets he had dropped near the scene. Officers were determined to catch the pervert who had been hiding out on a stretch of riverside paths by the Wear near Durham city and preying on lone women over a period of weeks. Dressed only in running shoes, he would run alongside his victims after spying on them from bushes.

Police believe there may have been many more incidents which were not reported Credit: Durham Constabulary/PA

Since April, around a dozen women aged between their late teens and their 40s reported they had seen the man around Durham Rowing Club and the Maiden Castle sports complex. Police believe there may have been many more incidents which went unreported. Officers carried out a series of operations, including plain clothes patrols in which female officers posed as joggers to lure the suspect. The breakthrough came when one of the officers found an area on the parapet of a disused railway bridge which the culprit used to spot his victims coming. An empty Haribo packet and shop receipt found nearby allowed officers to pinpoint the moment that the sweets were bought and scour CCTV for an image of the suspect.

Pcs Gary Thompson and Steven Franklin, whose old-fashioned detective work caught the naked runner Credit: Durham Constabulary/PA