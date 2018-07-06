No 10 slaps down Williamson over ‘Troubles amnesty for terrorists’ plan

Gavin Williamson has been slapped down by Downing Street for apparently suggesting IRA terrorists be given an amnesty from prosecution in order to provide the same protection to British soldiers.

The Defence Secretary wrote to Theresa May, urging her to create a “statute of limitations” for offences during the Troubles in Northern Ireland, in the wake of new plans to examine criminal cases.

He told the Prime Minister that British soldiers who served in the region from the 1970s to the 1990s should have the “protection they deserve”, adding: “If this means a wider amnesty, so be it.”

However, a Downing Street spokeswoman on Friday said: “We cannot countenance a proposal where amnesties would be provided to terrorists.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to the bravery of the soldiers and police officers who upheld the rule of law and are accountable to it.”