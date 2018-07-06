‘No way am I missing the game’: When your wedding clashes with England v Sweden

‘I love the man but no way am I missing the game!’

Four couples who are tying the knot on Saturday speak to the Press Association about their plans to deal with the big clash.

With England playing Sweden in their World Cup quarter-final on Saturday afternoon, many wedding-goers will be nervously wondering whether they will get a chance to catch the match – but what about the couples themselves?

‘Quickly say I do, she does, couple of pics, then jump in the wedding car’

She added: “My husband is in the military and we married on July 4 1997, every time we tried to renew our vows he ended up deploying on active duty, so we managed to book this year, sadly he will be deploying again in a couple of months.”

“We sort of planned around it. The church service is at 1300 and then the wedding breakfast is at 1500, big screen next to the top table.”

“I love the man but no way am I missing the game!” Nadine said.

The big day will take place in Doncaster and results in recent days saw the last-minute addition of a big screen so attendees could watch along during the wedding breakfast.

While Lee prefers rugby, Nadine, an American who met her husband in the British Army, describes herself and her two sons as “major” fans of the beautiful game and says all three have football-related tattoos on their legs.

Nadine Hanlon, 43, and Lee Hanlon, 40, from Rutland, will be renewing their vows on Saturday after 21 years of marriage.

Al Pimblett, 35, and Lindy Fountain, 30, from Taunton in Somerset, will not be having a big screen at their wedding, which takes place at 2.30pm.

“My plan is to quickly say I do, she does, couple of pics then jump in the wedding car and try and get the game on the phone! Not sure the missus would be too happy with that though!” he joked.

“She’s really easygoing but I think watching the football on her big day might be a step too far!

“The pub is a big old country pub so it concentrates on Sunday lunch more than sports, so there is no TV in the whole place.

“We’ve kind of said people can watch it on their phones… but we’d like them to join us in the traditional festivities while not singing, ‘It’s coming home’.”

Asked if the pair will be doing their first dance to Three Lions should the team win, Al, who works at a pathology lab, said: “I’m a bit partial to World In Motion. Love a John Barnes rap!”

Any disappointed football fans in attendance will at least have some consolation though, as the groom promised he would be “buying a round for all the wedding guests who missed it when we get there!”

‘It is a wedding and I think that trumps football’

Though she is English, bride-to-be Carmel, 27, from the Midlands, says there will not be any options for fans to watch the game at her wedding to Killian, 30, in South Wales on Saturday.

“We don’t have the facilities to do so in the venue, so that’s a good excuse.

“No-one has directly asked for us to put it on but there have been several jokes and suggestions, if you know what I mean. People who would like to have it on but don’t want to straight out ask or come across as rude or anything.”

Asked how she would react if anyone sneaked off to catch a glimpse of the television, Carmel said: “I’d probably be like, ‘Are you serious?!’

“I don’t mind people checking the scores or having a quick look on their phones while we’re all milling about but if anyone goes off to the accommodation I won’t be best pleased!

“It’s at 3 so it sits quite nicely between our ceremony and dinner. As long as they’re around and engaging, I’m happy to have a little give and take,” she said.

“I think all our friends and family are pretty respectful so I don’t think they’d push it really.”

‘There’s been some heated debates’