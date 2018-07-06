Nurse bailed by police in baby deaths probe

The Countess of Chester Hospital. Credit: PA

A nurse arrested on suspicion of murdering of eight babies and the attempted murder of six others has been bailed, police have said. Lucy Letby, aged 28, was arrested on Tuesday amid a police investigation into the deaths of 17 babies at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal unit. On Friday, a Cheshire Police spokesman announced that the arrested health worker - whose identity has not been confirmed by the force - had been bailed pending further inquiries.

“We continue to recognise that this investigation has a huge impact on all of the families, staff, and patients at the hospital as well as members of the public," he said. “Parents of all the babies continue to be kept fully updated and are being supported throughout the process by specially trained officers. “This is an extremely difficult time for all the families and it is important to remember that, at the heart of this, there are a number of bereaved families seeking answers as to what happened to their children.” Detectives launched an investigation into infant deaths at the hospital in May last year, initially looking at the deaths of 15 babies between June 2015 and June 2016. On Tuesday, police said the probe had widened and was now looking into 17 deaths and 15 non-fatal collapses of babies between March 2015 and July 2016. At the time of the arrest, Det Insp Paul Hughes said it was a “significant step forward” in what was a “highly complex and very sensitive investigation”.

Police have been searching the Chester home of nurse Lucy Letby since her arrest Credit: Peter Byrne/PA