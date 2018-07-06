Properties to be searched in bid to trace source of Novichok poisoning

Forensic investigators searching for the deadly Novichok-tainted item that left a couple fighting for their lives are expected to begin combing through key sites in Wiltshire. Three incident response vehicles and two fire engines joined police on Friday morning at the Amesbury flat of Charlie Rowley, who remains critically ill after coming into contact with the same nerve agent used in an attack in nearby Salisbury four months earlier. Police have been unable to locate the source of the contamination and have not ruled out more people falling ill from coming into contact with the substance left over from the attempted murder of Sergei and Yulia Skripal. Dawn Sturgess, 44, and Mr Rowley, 45, were taken ill on Saturday at his home, around eight miles (13km) from where the former Russian spy and his daughter were poisoned by Novichok in Salisbury in March.

Forensic tents are positioned outside John Baker House in Salisbury, the supported housing where mother-of-three Ms Sturgess lived, which has been evacuated. Wiltshire residents have been told to expect investigators in hazardous material suits to descend on the scenes, while other sites the couple were known to have visited before being taken ill are behind cordons. One theory understood to be being investigated is whether the pair inadvertently found the container used to transport the nerve agent in the Skripal attack before being recklessly discarded. Mr Rowley has been described as having foraged for goods to fix and sell and is known to have collected discarded cigarettes. The second nerve agent emergency in four months prompted a diplomatic row, with Home Secretary Sajid Javid accusing the Russian state of using Britain as a “dumping ground for poison”. The Russian Embassy hit back, accusing the Government of trying to “muddy the waters” and “frighten its own citizens”.

The Defence Science and Technology Laboratory at Porton Down confirmed on Wednesday that the victims had been exposed to Novichok. “Following further tests of samples from the patients, we now know that they were exposed to the nerve agent after handling a contaminated item,” the Metropolitan Police said. “Detectives are working as quickly and as diligently as possible to identify the source of the contamination.

“Meticulous and systematic searches are under way at a number of sites.”

Wiltshire Police Chief Constable Kier Pritchard said he could not rule out more people falling ill Credit: Steve Parsons/PA