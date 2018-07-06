Road Traffic Bill passes Dail despite TD’s ‘unforgivable filibuster’

The Road Traffic (Amendment) Bill has passed all stages in the Dail with 75 TDs voting in favour and eight TDs voting against. The bill, proposed by Transport Minister Shane Ross, would impose stricter penalties on drink drivers, including automatic disqualification for all drink-drivers caught with more than 50 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, and would make it an offence for car owners to allow a learner drive to use their car unaccompanied. Member of the Rural Independent group resisting the bill, Michael Healy-Rae, was accused of rambling, verbal diarrhoea and filibustering the bill out of the Dail during Friday’s debate. Mr Healy-Rae talked for over an hour about what he called adverse effects on rural communities.

He cited busy parents, waiting times for driving tests and insurance premiums as roadblocks to the effectiveness of the proposed legislation. He added that the new laws could create mental health issues in rural Ireland. Opposing TDs became mired in a shouting match on three different occasions while the Ceann Comhairle Sean O Fearghail struggled each time to regain the floor and accused those involved of bringing the Dail into disrepute. Margaret Kavanagh, 60, whose 10 year-old daughter was killed by a drunk driver in 1991, called Mr Healy-Rae’s behaviour in the Dail despicable. “Mr Healy-Rae should walk in our shoes for a day, they’re not thinking about other people, they’re only thinking about themselves. “He’s talking about people’s mental health, what about our mental health? Those who have lost their children.

The bill was proposed by Transport Minister Shane Ross Credit: James Connolly/PA