Several missing amid fatal floods in Japan

Heavy rain on Japan has triggered floods and landslides, leaving at least three people dead and several missing.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the country has had “historic” rainfall this week and more was expected through the weekend, urging residents to use precautions and evacuate early to higher grounds.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said at least three people were washed away in swollen rivers and later found dead in Hyogo, Fukuoka and Kyoto.