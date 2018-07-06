Should students teach students about knife crime?

"Obviously we know about it, but we don't really know about it."

That was the response of one pupil during an unusual lesson witnessed by ITV News on the topic of knife crime.

Children growing up in the West Midlands - along with the rest of the country - have grown depressingly aware of the threat of knives.

But there's still much that remains misunderstood - and the danger is rising.

Eight people have been stabbed to death in the West Midlands in 2018 and in the last year alone there were more than 100 cases of children carrying knives to school in the area.