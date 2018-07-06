Sick Bengal kittens ‘left for dead’ in heatwave

Two sick Bengal kittens were “left for dead” when they were dumped “like a piece of rubbish” during the heatwave. The RSPCA is appealing for information after the two very thin 10-week-old females of the sought-after breed were found on the same road in Kent on different days. It is thought they may have been bred for money, but abandoned when they became ill.

The kittens were found on the same road in Kent on different days Credit: RSPCA/PA

The first kitten had collapsed, was covered in maggot eggs, and suffering from diarrhoea when it was found in Hockenden Lane, Swanley, on June 26, the animal charity said. A member of the public took the animal to a vet where she was given emergency treatment. The next day a second also very unwell kitten was found abandoned in the same area and also treated, according to a spokeswoman. Now named Mon and Amie, they are receiving intensive care at St Paul’s Veterinary Practice, Orpington where they have been put on drips and medication while being syringe fed and undergoing tests. Nurses have made them tiny jumpers and socks to keep them warm.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.