TDs exchange verbal blows during debate on Road Traffic Bill

A debate on the Road Traffic Bill descended into chaos when opposing TDs became mired in a shouting match on three different occasions, with one TD’s behaviour labelled insulting to those who have lost loved ones on Ireland’s roads. Michael Healy-Rae, a member of the Rural Independent group resisting the bill, was accused of rambling, verbal diarrhoea and talking the bill out of the Dail. As TDs exchanged blows across the floor, the Ceann Comhairle struggled to get the room under control and accused those involved of bringing the Dail into disrepute. The Road Traffic Bill, proposed by Transport Minister Shane Ross, would impose stricter penalties on drink drivers and make it an offence for car owners to allow a learner drive to use their car unaccompanied.

Mr Healy-Rae talked for over an hour about what he called adverse effects on rural communities. He cited busy parents, waiting times for driving tests and insurance premiums as roadblocks to the effectiveness of the proposed legislation. “Why is the government not tackling the high cost of insurance? “Why are we not doing anything about bogus claim culture in Ireland?” Mr Healy-Rae asked. He went on to say that people in Ireland make a career out of bogus insurance claims as it was a safer option than robbing a bank or post office.

The Road Traffic Bill was proposed by Transport Minister Shane Ross Credit: James Connolly/PA