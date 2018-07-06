Teenager charged with rape and murder of six-year-old Alesha MacPhail

A teenager has appeared in court charged with the rape and murder of six-year-old Alesha MacPhail, who was found dead on the Isle of Bute.

The 16-year-old male, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, made no plea during a private appearance at Greenock Sheriff Court on Friday, the Crown Office said.

Alesha was at the start of a three-week break visiting family on Bute in the Firth of Clyde, west of Glasgow, when she was reported missing in the early hours of Monday. Her body was found a few hours later.