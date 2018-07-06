- ITV Report
Teenager in court charged with murder and rape of six-year-old Alesha MacPhail on the Isle of Bute
A 16-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with the rape and murder of six-year-old Alesha MacPhail.
The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested on Wednesday - two days after Alesha's body was found in woodland near her grandparents' home on the Isle of Bute.
He appeared before Greenock Sheriff Court on Friday in a private hearing, charged with murder and an offence under section 18 of the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009, which covers the rape of a young child.
He made no plea.
Alesha was at the start of a three-week break on the island in the Firth of Clyde, west of Glasgow, when she was reported missing in the early hours of Monday morning.
A search was launched, and she was found just a few hours later.
Officers have not specified how the schoolgirl, who attended Chapelside Primary School in Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, died.
But following a post mortem examination, officers confirmed they were treating her death as murder.
Speaking before the hearing, Det Supt Stuart Houston paid tribute to Alesha's family, who he said had shown "incredible bravery" through the "unimaginable ordeal".
“I’d also like to thank local people for all their support and assistance during this major investigation on the island," he said.
"The response to our appeals was significant both from those living here and the wider community of Scotland.
“The people of the Isle of Bute have rallied together since Alesha was first reported missing on Monday morning and I would stress that social media speculation relating to members of the community is both misleading and inaccurate.
“The family has also received considerable support from Alesha’s home town of Airdrie, which was reflected in the memorial service held at her school.”