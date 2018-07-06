'The time I found Harry Kane in my kitchen' - meet the 14-year-old with a special connection to England's captain

Millions of fans will be cheering on the names of England's football team when they face Sweden in the World Cup on Saturday - but for some those reasons go beyond sport.

One of those rallying behind Harry Kane will be 14-year-old Charlie Milne, who once found the Three Lions captain in her kitchen.

Charlie remembers the time well, when 24-year-old Kane stood there helping her with the dishes.

"Seeing where he is now and back then is still amazing," Charlie told ITV News.

"For him to come round to my house, talk with him and then have him help me do the laundry was an incredible experience."