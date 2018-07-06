UK Weather Forecast: Dry, sunny and feeling very warm for most.

Fine, dry and sunny for most today. There may be some low cloud in eastern and southeastern England to start, but this will quickly clear. One or two showers may develop later over southeastern England and perhaps Northern Ireland.

A few showers are likely in the northwest of Scotland overnight but for most it will be dry with light winds and plenty of clear spells.

Any mist and fog will rapidly clear on Saturday, then dry and sunny for most. However, cloudier across the far northwest where it is also likely to be breezy.