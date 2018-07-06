UK Weather Forecast: Hot and sunny this weekend

A fine evening for most. A few showers are likely in the northwest of Scotland but it will be dry everywhere else. Overnight, skies will stay mainly clear with mist and fog in a few spots by morning.

Any mist and fog will rapidly clear tomorrow, then it will be hot and sunny for most. However, cloudier skies are expected across the far northwest, where it will be breezy.

Largely dry with long sunny spells on Sunday. Hot at first, becoming slightly cooler in north and east early next week, with more in the way of cloud around.