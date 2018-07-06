What the papers say – July 6

A critical moment for the Prime Minister’s Brexit plans and the latest on the Wiltshire Novichok poisonings dominate Friday’s papers. The Daily Telegraph says at least six Cabinet ministers are expected to confront Theresa May over proposals that would keep the UK aligned with the EU for the foreseeable future, threatening a US trade deal.

The Sun says the PM sparked fears the transatlantic trade deal is “in tatters” after vowing to take on Brexiteers who object to her plans during a Chequers summit on Friday.

Mrs May faces the worst rebellion of her time in No10 as a result of her stance, The Times says, after seven Brexit-backing Cabinet members met on Thursday night to discuss strategy ahead of the talks.

Meanwhile the Daily Express says the PM told senior ministers it was their “duty” to back her latest plans.

In other Brexit news, the Financial Times reports that Germany’s interior minister has warned Brussels chiefs they could put lives at risk if they do not reach an “unlimited” security deal with the UK.

A race is on to find the object contaminated with Novichok that left two people critically ill in Wiltshire and locals have been told not to pick objects up in public areas, the i says.

The Independent says police have defended their decision not to warn the public poison could be in the area until a major incident was declared on Wednesday.

Meanwhile the Metro says friends fear the couple could have been poisoned by a tainted cigarette made from discarded butts.

The Guardian leads with Home Secretary Sajid Javid’s Commons salvo that Russia is using Britain as a “dumping ground for poison”.

In other news one of Stephen Lawrence’s killers, David Norris, has been given £10,000 in compensation over an attack in jail, the Daily Mirror reports.

And the Daily Mail says Chancellor Philip Hammond has been accused of betraying high street retailers after refusing to reform business rates.