Wildfires rage across Western states of America as extreme temperatures soar

More than 60 large wildfires are burning across the Western United States, where whipping winds and increasing heat have made it easy for flames to spread.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said on Thursday that firefighters were unable to contain the blaze after it burned nearly eight square miles (20 square kilometers).

Multiple structures were threatened, damaged or destroyed, the department said.

Authorities believe the flames started after people at a shooting range used tracer bullets, which illuminate the path of fired bullets.