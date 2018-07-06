Will any Brexiteer ministers quit?

Will any of the Brexiter ministers quit? It seems unlikely, writes Robert Peston. Credit: PA

The Prime Minister has a knack of consistently outsmarting the clever-clogs boys in her cabinet - presumably because they underestimate her. So, for example, today it looks highly likely that she will secure cabinet agreement for a Brexit vision or plan that is a million miles from what Johnson, Gove, Fox and Davis thought they would land when they led that victorious campaign to take the UK out of the EU. As you'll know, if you've been following my daily episodes of this everyday tale of mayhem, backstabbing and parliamentary jurisprudence in SW1, the 120-odd pages of Brexit policy that ministers were sent yesterday - and that are supposed to be crunched next week into a White Paper - outline a permanent role for the European Court of Justice in adjudicating whether the UK is following EU standards for the manufacture of goods and the production of food, envision the UK collecting tariffs on behalf of the EU in perpetuity, and presage permanent payments running to billions of pounds into EU coffers. This is not the "taking back of control" Gove, Johnson and the others insisted Brexit would deliver. One of them, Johnson, more-or-less admitted as much last night to the former PM David Cameron when they had a drink in that swanky Tory refuge in SW1, the Carlton Club.

Ministers arrived at Chequers for crunch Brexit talks on Friday morning.

In the course of the confab, Cameron became convinced Johnson would not be quitting today, even though failure to do so would see the Foreign Secretary collaborating on a plan that many Brexiters would view as worse than staying in the EU, for its combination of ceded sovereignty and sub-optimal economics. Why wouldn't Johnson and the rest make today their last stand? Their die-in-ditch battle for a supposedly independent British future - which they would probably say is more important than whether their party wins an election (and perhaps rightly so, in that Brexit is forever)? Well, in running away after failing to change her mind, they might reinforce the image of the PM as rather tougher than them - and she wouldn't complain about that. For a few days (though probably no longer), she might even look stronger for their departure. Another reason is that they are (understandably) sceptical that the rest of the EU will agree to what the PM wants. So why should they resign over a policy that may turn out, and soon, to be an utter irrelevance?

Theresa May's deal may not please Brexiters - but will they quit the Cabinet? Credit: PA