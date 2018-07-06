Youth due in court over Alesha MacPhail death

A 16-year-old youth is due to appear in court after the death of schoolgirl Alesha MacPhail on the Isle of Bute. The suspect was arrested two days after the body of Alesha, six, was discovered in woodland near her grandparents’ home. He will face charges at Greenock Sheriff Court on Friday.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Alesha was at the start of a three-week break on the island in the Firth of Clyde, west of Glasgow, when she was reported missing in the early hours of Monday. A murder probe was launched following the results of a post-mortem examination. Officers have not specified how the pupil at Chapelside Primary School in Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, died. Detective Superintendent Stuart Houston said: “I’d like to take this opportunity to personally thank Alesha’s family who have shown incredible bravery through what has been an unimaginable ordeal during these past few days. “I’d also like to thank local people for all their support and assistance during this major investigation on the island. The response to our appeals was significant both from those living here and the wider community of Scotland.

Police continue to search the around around the property on Ardbeg Road Credit: John Linton/PA

“The people of the Isle of Bute have rallied together since Alesha was first reported missing on Monday morning and I would stress that social media speculation relating to members of the community is both misleading and inaccurate. “The family has also received considerable support from Alesha’s home town of Airdrie, which was reflected in the memorial service held at her school.” Officers confirmed they had made an arrest in connection with Alesha’s death on Wednesday evening and the 16-year-old was charged the following day.

Floral tributes left outside a house on Ardbeg Road Credit: John Linton/PA