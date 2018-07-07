Archbishop of York dances with joy as England beat Sweden

The Archbishop of York danced a jig when Dele Alli scored as the General Synod of the Church of England took time out to watch the England victory, delegates have said. The Church’s main legislative body is meeting at York this weekend – with almost 500 delegates attending, including bishops, clergy and lay members. But they agreed to pause the proceedings on Saturday afternoon for the World Cup quarter-final clash between England and Sweden, with picture posted on social media of delegates watching the match on a huge screen in the chamber, at York University.

One attendee, Mark Russell, posted a picture of the Archbishop of York, John Sentamu, dancing after Alli’s second-half goal and said the second most important figure in the Church of England prayed for the team. Mr Russell said: “The General Synod of the Church of England show the #ENGSWE game in the chamber! As our Archbishop prays for the team! This is awesome!”

Dr Sentamu tweeted through the game, singling out Jordan Henderson, Raheem Sterling and Alli for his praise and encouragement. At the end of the match, he posted: “Team England. You have done it and we gladly rejoice! Rest well and know that you are in our prayers! Peace to you all!”

