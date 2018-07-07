Ball boys and girls can tune in to World Cup match

Wimbledon’s dedicated ball boys and girls will be able to watch England’s World Cup clash in between the tennis action, their trainer has revealed.

Sarah Goldson, a PE teacher who looks after the team of around 250 teenagers, said a number had shown an “interest” in the quarter-final match against Sweden.

“Our focus is very much on the tennis,” Ms Goldson said.

“They are downstairs in the complex, we have multiple screens down there.

“Obviously there is an interest in the football, but the main focus is the state of the match as they go out.”