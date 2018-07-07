California fire kills one as heat stokes blazes in western states

A wildfire raging through drought-stricken timber and brush in northern California has killed one person and destroyed 40 buildings as it burned largely out of control, authorities said. No other details were released about the death blamed on the fire that threatened 300 homes near Hornbook, a town of 250 people about 14 miles south of the Oregon border. The so-called Klamathon Fire was one of dozens of blazes across the dry American West, fuelled by rising temperatures and gusty winds that are expected to last through the weekend.

The Klamathon Fire burns in Hornbrook Credit: California Highway Patrol/AP

Heat spreading from southern California into parts of Arizona, Nevada and Utah threatened to worsen flames that have forced thousands of people to flee and destroyed hundreds of homes across the West. A new blaze erupted on Friday night in Santa Barbara County, north west of Los Angeles. A house fire got out of control and spread into residential areas in the hills above Goleta, authorities said. North-northwest winds were blowing the embers and flames downhill and the fire was about a mile from central Goleta, county fire Captain Dave Zaniboni said.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

He told KNX-AM radio he had seen four or five buildings burn. “It’s burning down toward the populated areas of Goleta where all the residences and businesses are,” Mr Zaniboni said. “We’re talking hundreds of homes.” Mandatory evacuations were called for an area of about 1,500 people, authorities said. People are trying to evacuate horses and other livestock from rural ranches, Mr Zaniboni added. On the California-Oregon border, crews battled a fire that ignited on Thursday and moved swiftly through a region that is home to many retirees, said Ray Haupt, chairman of the Siskiyou County Board of Supervisors.

The deadly blaze is burning near the Oregon border Credit: California Highway Patrol/AP

“It moved so fast I’m not sure how much time lagged between the evacuation and when it hit Hornbrook,” he said. “It hit there pretty quick. We know we’ve lost homes and lots of structures, including livestock and horses as well.” California governor Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency, citing “extreme peril” to people and property. Evacuations were called for Hornbrook and the tiny community of Hilt. The fire also prompted Oregon authorities to urge people to immediately evacuate an area near the town of Colestin. Oregon authorities urged hikers and other outdoor enthusiasts to avoid forests near the state line. Officials were concerned people in remote areas cannot be reached in case they need to quickly evacuate.

Firefighters wait for water as they battle flames at the Alpine Oaks Estates mobile home park Credit: Eduardo Contreras/San Diego Union-Tribune/AP