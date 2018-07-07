Come on England! Celebrities euphoric after World Cup quarter-final win

Frank Skinner could not resist giving David Baddiel a kiss as England beat Sweden in the World Cup.

The pair, who created football anthem Three Lions along with The Lightning Seeds, apparently watched the match together and celebrated as England won 2-0, booking their slot in the semi-finals.

Baddiel tweeted a string of messages saying “It’s. Coming. Home”, and the third showed him grinning as Skinner planted a delighted kiss on his cheek.