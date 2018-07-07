Elon Musk suggests air tunnel like bouncy castle to rescue boys in Thai cave

Entrepreneur Elon Musk has stepped in to help the young footballers trapped in a cave in Thailand. The billionaire behind the Tesla car and the SpaceX rocket company, had said he would send engineers to help. The boys became trapped in the cave two weeks ago after water rose and cut them off.

One of Mr Musk’s enterprises is Boring Co, which digs tunnels for transport systems and has advanced ground-penetrating radar. Mr Musk also brainstormed on Twitter about possible technology for a safe evacuation, suggesting that an air tunnel constructed with soft tubing like a bouncy castle could provide flexible passage out. Mr Musk was approached on Twitter to help the footballers. At first he tweeted that the Thai authorities probably had it under control.

