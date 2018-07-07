England fans celebrate on top of bus stops and in Ikea stores

Football fans were seen dancing on top of bus stops and inside an Ikea after England’s win against Sweden. Videos posted to social media saw huge crowds fill the streets in cities across the country after the team made it through to the World Cup semi-finals. In Nottingham, a group of supporters were seen dancing on top of a bus shelter, while other clips from Manchester and Birmingham showed people on top of buses with their shirts off.

Andrew Sheard posted a video of a group of fans dancing on top of a bus stop and wrote: “What an experience!! We are through to the semi finals!! #England #Nottingham” Another clip from London Bridge saw a swarm of people in the street with people clinging on to lampposts to see over the crowds as hundreds sang Baddiel and Skinner’s 1996 hit Three Lions. Footage from Clapham, south London, sees a fan plunge through a glass bus stop roof after leaping from the top of a double-decker bus. In one video, a car can be seen with a smashed roof and windscreen in Nottingham.

