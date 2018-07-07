England fans fuming as iPlayer cuts out during crunch match

Football fans watching England’s World Cup quarter-final on the BBC iplayer were left fuming after the service went down minutes before the end of the game.

Viewers said the streaming service cut off with around three minutes left of the match against Sweden, which England won 2-0.

One annoyed fan posted on Twitter: “#iplayer goes down with three minutes to go… #BBC I want a full refund of my licence fee and a restaurant voucher minimum as compo #fuming.”