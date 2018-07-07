England fans will feel the heat as World Cup fever breaks out

England fans on tenterhooks about Saturday’s World Cup match will have to battle heat as well as their nerves, with the mercury set to hit 33C (91.4F) in the afternoon.

As millions assemble to cheer on the Three Lions as they take on Sweden, temperatures could be the hottest of the year so far.

Porthmadog in Wales is the current record holder, reaching 33C exactly on June 28, but this weekend the thermometer could edge just above it.

Met Office spokeswoman Nicola Maxey said temperatures in London and south east are likely to reach 31C (88F) and 32C (90F), with isolated weather stations potentially reaching 33C on Saturday and possibly Sunday.

“We could well see the hottest day of the year so far this weekend. It’s only got to go to 33.1C (91.6F) and you’re there,” she said.