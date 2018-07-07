Everything you need to know about Croatia ahead of the semi-final clash

England will face off against Croatia on Wednesday for a place in the World Cup final.

The Three Lions overcame Sweden 2-0 with goals from Harry Maguire and Dele Alli to book a date at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, while Croatia knocked out the hosts Russia 4-3 on penalties.

Here are some facts about Croatia:

– Croatia declared independence from Yugoslavia on June 25 1991. Only nine of England’s World Cup squad were alive to see this happen, while Croatian striker Andrej Kramaric was born six days before the declaration.