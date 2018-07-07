‘Extortionate parking tariffs’ at some airports for pick-ups and drop-offs

More than two-thirds of airports have raised their parking fees for drivers picking up friends or relatives this summer, according to new analysis. Thirteen out of 19 airports have hiked their prices for car parks close to terminals that drivers can use when picking up passengers, an RAC study revealed. The most expensive is London Luton, where it costs £8 for up to 30 minutes’ parking, researchers found. This is compared with £7 for 40 minutes last year.

London Stansted in Essex is the second most expensive, with motorists charged £5.50 to park for up to half an hour, followed by Birmingham airport where the fee is £5.10 for no more than one hour. The airports have raised their prices by 50p and 20p respectively this year. Out of four airports with an initial charge of £4, Edinburgh offers the worst value as the fee only gives drivers 15 minutes of parking. London Heathrow, London Gatwick and Manchester all allow twice as long for the same price. The largest percentage increase in charges has been inflicted on drivers using Southampton airport. Its fee doubled from £1 to £2, although the length of stay has been extended from 10 minutes to a quarter of an hour.

